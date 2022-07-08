Jake Paul vs. Hashim Rahman Jr. - Knockout artist comparison

It's now official that Jake Paul's next opponent will be Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, New York. Rahman is stepping in to take Tommy Fury's place after the Brit was denied access into America.

Both cruiserweights have the power to stop an opponent before the end of the fight and they have both proven it on numerous occasions.

The son of the famous Hasim Rahman Sr. has picked up a decent amount of stoppages. Rahman Jr. currently holds a record of 12-1 with 6 of his victories coming before the bell. This gives the American a 50% knockout percentage.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has taken the sport by storm with his power. The YouTube star has watched all of his opponents hit the canvas. Tyron Woodley was his only opponent to take him to the scorecards but in their rematch, he was brutally knocked out in the sixth-round.

Paul holds a professional record of 5-0 with 4 knockouts on his resume, this gives him a 80% knockout rate. However, the superstar has had less than half the amount of contests as his opponent and none of them have been against a traditional boxer.

Who has Jake Paul knocked out?

Jake Paul has not had many fights yet and is still very much a novice in the sport of boxing, but he's certainly making fast strides to improve his ability. The American has knocked all of his opponents out as a professional and clearly holds a natural heavy punch.

'The Problem Child' made his professional debut in 2020 against YouTuber AnEsonGib, where he secured a fairly easy first-round stoppage. He originally dropped the Brit early in the contest but later landed a flurry of heavy punches to stop the fight.

Paul's second fight came in November 2020, where he fought on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. against former basketball player Nate Robinson. The former athlete was caught with a devastating right hand in the second round to leave him unconscious on the canvas.

Former MMA fighter Ben Askren was the superstar's next target. Askren was quickly knocked out in the first round.

This then resulted in Tyron Woodley stepping up to the challenge and facing the novice boxer in two fights. Paul defeated the former UFC Welterweight Champion on both occasions.

Watch Jake Paul knock Tyron Woodley out here:

