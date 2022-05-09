"Canelo should go for the Golovkin rematch" - Mike Coppinger dismissive of Canelo Alvarez fighting Dmitry Bivol again

Canelo Alvarez was beaten by Dmitry Bivol on Saturday. The decision was uncontroversial but was an upset, as Alvarez was the favorite going into the bout. Alvarez will likely pursue a rematch to try and avenge his loss.

Mike Coppinger, a boxing analyst, was interviewed by Boxing Social immediately after the bout. In the interview, he said that Bivol fought a great fight:

"Fantastic performance from Dmitry Bivol. I really don't think Canelo had a bad gameplan or fought a bad fight, I just think Bivol was too big and too good. And, I think a big reason that he was written off by so many of us, besides Canelo obviously being so great, is that Bivol hadn't really fought anyone before this."

Coppinger also said that Canelo Alvarez should not take the rematch with Bivol:

"I thought the scorecards were atrocious, really... I gave Bivol ten rounds... I think Canelo should go for the third fight with Golovkin... he even said his best weight is 168."

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin had top-tier bouts in 2017 and 2018. The first bout ended with a controversial draw after Golovkin put on what was perceived by many to be a winning performance. In the rematch, Alvarez won a majority decision.

Alvarez is the current Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion of the world. He has a record of 57-2-2. Golovkin, meanwhile, is the current IBF and IBO Middleweight Champion. He has a record of 42-1-1. The first bout between the middleweight greats came as Golovkin waded through the division, leaving a trail of knockouts behind him. Alvarez's victory was considered by many to be a defining point in his career.

Canelo Alvarez is 31-years-old while Golovkin is 40. Though still active at the highest level, it has been questioned whether or not 'GGG' is now too old to compete with Alvarez who is considered by many to be the number-one pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

In addition, there have been suggestions that Golovkin is in negotiations with Conor Benn for a bout later this year.

