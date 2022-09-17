Canelo vs. GGG 3 - Crackstream, Reddit and buffstream alternatives: How to legally watch the event

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are rarely in dull fights and their trilogy bout on Saturday is expected to be no different.

Alvarez currently leads the rivalry with Golovkin 1-0-1. The first bout ended in a split draw in 2017 in a fight that the majority of fans and experts felt the Kazakh won. However, Alvarez won the rematch via majority decision in 2018. The two will now compete in a trilogy on September 17 in Las Vegas.

Unlike the first two fights, Canelo vs. GGG 3 will happen at 168lbs (super middleweight) and not 160lbs (middleweight). Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez will defend his titles against ‘GGG’. The event will host two world title bouts and six non-title fights. Here’s how to watch them live.

Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3: How to watch the fight live in the USA, UK, India, Mexico, and more countries

The event will be available on DAZN pay-per-view in 200 countries. However, it won't be telecast in Mexico, Kazakhstan, Latin America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Cuba, Haiti, and Dominican Republic).

Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 will cost $85 to new DAZN subscribers, while existing subscribers can watch the card at $65. New subscribers will be entitled to a one-month free membership alongside the $85 fee for the fights. After the first month, DAZN will cost $20 per month.

In the UK, new subscribers can get access to the fight at £17.98, while existing subscribers can watch the event at £9.99. Indian fans can get access to the Matchroom Boxing event at Rs. 69 on DAZN.

The main card will begin at 5 PM PT in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the main event ring walk is expected to begin at 8 PM PT. However, the timings can change depending on the length of the other fights.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 full fight card

The full card for the event is as follows:

Saul Alvarez (C) vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 (for the Undisputed Super Middleweight title)

Jesse Rodriguez (C) vs. Israel Gonzalez (for the WBC Super Flyweight title)

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado (Super Middleweight)

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway (Middleweight)

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo (Super Middleweight)

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza (Lightweight)

Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina (Super Lightweight)

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley (Super Flyweight)

