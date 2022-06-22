If it is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, I'm out - Chael Sonnen explains why he is not a fan of 'The Problem Child' fighting 'TNT'

Chael Sonnen doesn't want to see a clash between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' is set to return to the squared circle on August 6, but the name of his opponent is yet to be revealed. If the Cleveland native ends up fighting Tommy Fury, Sonnen said he will no longer be interested in the fight.

Sonnen claimed that when Paul vs. Fury was booked in the past, 'TNT' was unable to sell the fight and there wasn't much hype surrounding it. Fury later pulled out due to injury and was replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"You've got your arena, you got your main event, you got your tickets on sale, you've got your date. The only piece that you're missing is the opponent, who by the way no matter who it is is going to be the B-side... If it is Paul versus Fury, I'm out. I will never speak of that again, that'll be my little own personal way of protesting... I don't understand why it would be. I don't understand why the most coveted guy in the most coveted arena in the world in the most coveted spot known as the main event would be somebody who was already promised, didn't draw, didn't hype, didn't do a good job in the media the first time and ultimately did not show up."

Tommy Fury most likely to be Jake Paul's next opponent

Jake Paul appears likely to take on Tommy Fury on August 6. Paul's coach, Danny Smith, seemingly confirmed the matchup, stating that the fight is "90 percent" confirmed and they are waiting for final confirmation from Fury's end.

Paul's next fight will headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Paul has often been criticized for never having fought professional boxers. Despite having an impressive 5-0 record since turning pro, 'The Problem Child' has received flak for fighting fellow YouTubers and former UFC fighters. If he does end up fighting Fury, that narrative will change somewhat.

It will be interesting, however, to see how Paul fares while going up against a professional puligist for the first time in his career.

