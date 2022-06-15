"That's a master magician" - Chael Sonnen praises Floyd Mayweather for being a "pro wrestler" in boxing

Chael Sonnen is impressed by and envious of Floyd Mayweather's ability to generate massive attention and earn millions of dollars by competing in exhibition bouts across the globe. The now-retired 50-0 boxer has been partaking in several exhibition contests following his retirement and is set to compete in another one in Japan later this year.

Asian mixed martial arts organization RIZIN Fighting Federation recently announced that the 45-year-old will take on Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing bout in September this year.

Although the fight has been announced, the number of rounds and rules are yet to be disclosed.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Floyd Mayweather will face RIZIN MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition event in September. #MayweatherAsakura Floyd Mayweather will face RIZIN MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition event in September. #MayweatherAsakura https://t.co/7NJEOJ6n1e

According to Sonnen, although these exhibition fights are termed boxing matches, they are more on the lines of pro wrestling.

The former UFC fighter praised Mayweather for having the talent to sell these bouts to combat sports fans and an MMA organization like RIZIN, and in turn make loads of money from them.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I don't begrudge Floyd, I am green with envy, I am jealous of this position that Floyd has got himself in. To have this real skill and this real talent to be able to go make eight million dollars over in Japan making believe that you're doing something and duping the world... It's just interesting, it would seem like if you're going to be a pro wrestler, go to pro wrestling but when you take pro wrestling and you go do it in a different organization, in this case within RIZIN. He deserves credit. I mean that's a master magician. Look at this hand so you don't see what this hand's doing."

Watch the video below:

Floyd Mayweather inducted into Boxing Hall of Fame, claims he's greatest of all time

Floyd Mayweather was recently inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and delivered an emotional speech at the ceremony.

The undefeated former boxer thanked his parents for his unprecedented success and also spoke about how "smart investments" helped him become a billionaire over the course of his legendary career.

TWSN @TWSN___



Congrats Floyd Mayweather brought to tears as he’s inducted into International Boxing Hall Of FameCongrats @FloydMayweather Floyd Mayweather brought to tears as he’s inducted into International Boxing Hall Of Fame Congrats @FloydMayweather 👏 https://t.co/nxgQskE0aA

Towards the conclusion of his speech, Floyd Mayweather also claimed that he's the greatest boxer of all time.

'Money' said there's never been anyone who has entered the squared circle in the past and present who is better than him and that there won't be anyone in the future who could best his achievement either.

"I’m the best. I will always be the best. There’s no fighter in the past that’s better than me, there’s no fighter that in the future that’s going to be better than me, and there’s no fighter better than me right now."

Catch Mayweather's speech in the video below:

