"I think Amanda Serrano will win" - Claressa Shields talks Serrano vs. Taylor

Undisputed Light-Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields is back in the ring to defend her titles. Shields last fought back in March 2021 and has since competed in mixed martial arts twice. Shields transitioned to MMA and won her debut fight, only to lose her second fight via split decision against Abigail Montes. She is now less than a week away from her return to the ring.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



It was the first loss of Shields' professional fighting career. Abigail Montes defeated Claressa Shields by split decision at the 2021 #PFLChampionship It was the first loss of Shields' professional fighting career. Abigail Montes defeated Claressa Shields by split decision at the 2021 #PFLChampionshipIt was the first loss of Shields' professional fighting career. https://t.co/PPTLjpe40l

Ahead of her title defense, she sat down for a virtual press conference. During the interview, she gave her thoughts on the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor mega fight. Here's what she had to say:

'"I think it's one of the biggest women's boxing matches because of their accomplishments. You know, people ask me, you know, is me and Savannah Marshall's fight bigger than Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and I just don't think it is. You know, people can disagree but I feel like all their accomplishments meshed together it will be a great fight and I think Amanda Serrano will win the fight by a split decision."

Take a look at the interview:

During the interview, one of the reporters reacted to a question about Jake Paul and Claressa Shields' ongoing feud with him. The reporter spoke about how Paul should respect Shields and all that she has done for boxing. The reporter also went on to say if Paul has nothing good to say about her then he shouldn't say anything at all.

Claressa Shields says she is not overlooking Ema Kozin as she trains with Floyd Mayweather

An interviewer asked Claressa Shields if she was overlooking Ema Kozin whilst chasing a potential fight against Savannah Marshall in the future. Here's what Shields said:

"I focus strictly on who is in front of me and who has earned the right to get inside the ring with me. Ema Kozin is my mandatory so I have lot of respect for her and I have trained very very hard for this camp. Right now I'm in Vegas and I even had some training with Floyd Mayweather while I'm here. So I'm not taking Ema Kozin lightly because I know this is a huge opportunity for her."

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside The GWOAT has message for the entire welterweight division The GWOAT has message for the entire welterweight division 👀 https://t.co/mw8tMa49Gy 154 Undisputed, 160 undisputed, 168 IBF & WBC champion…. Now if the 147 champ or contenders want smoke… I’ll deal with them after I beat the “so called” 160 champs. twitter.com/espnringside/s… 154 Undisputed, 160 undisputed, 168 IBF & WBC champion…. Now if the 147 champ or contenders want smoke… I’ll deal with them after I beat the “so called” 160 champs. twitter.com/espnringside/s…

Also Read Article Continues below

Claressa Shields will look to reassert her dominance inside the ring after close to a year away from it. Her opponent, on the other hand, is looking to cause a major upset and shake up women's boxing. February 5th is the day of reckoning for both these fighters.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Will Claressa Shields reign supreme in boxing again? Yes No 0 votes so far