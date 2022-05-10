Claressa Shields believes Jake Paul cannot beat Canelo Alvarez – “Not now, not in 3 years! Not ever!”

Claressa Shields doesn’t see Jake Paul beating Canelo Alvarez inside the boxing ring.

This comes after 'The Problem Child' claimed that he will beat Alvarez in three years following the Mexican superstar’s lackluster performance against WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol over the weekend.

The current pound-for-pound king was heavily criticized after he fell to the Russian champion via unanimous decision. However, the WBA, WBC and IBF Women's Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields came to his defense and applauded Alvarez’s desire to chase greatness. She wrote on Twitter:

“I find it disgusting how everyone is slandering @Canelo and using his loss to say mean things, question his boxing legacy, skills and even make fun of him. It’s f**king weird because the dude dared to be great! There is no shame in trying! Shame is never takin risk!”

The self-styled ‘GWOAT’ (Greatest Woman of All Time) also claimed that YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul has no chance against the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. She said in another tweet:

“And Jake Paul will not beat @Canelo. Not now, not in 3 years! Not ever ! Bye!”

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

Shields (12-0, 2 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is one of the most decorated active fighters in women’s boxing today. She is scheduled to face her rival Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) in July.

The Brit defeated Shields in 2012 when both were amateurs. That loss is the only blemish on Shields' record, both amateur and professional.

The potential bout may serve as another historic moment for women’s boxing, following the colossal fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden over a week ago. Interestingly, Shields doubts Marshall truly wants the fight. She recently told Metro.co.uk:

“I have been telling people for years, she is terrified of me. No matter how many girls she has knocked out or what her record may show, she knows I am a different kind of animal and she is not able to knock me out or walk all over me. It is going to be the toughest fight of her life.”

Edited by C. Naik