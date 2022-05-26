Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall reportedly sign for fight in September

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have had one of the most highly publicized feuds in boxing this year. They are now reportedly set to step into the ring together in September, according to BOXXER CEO and promoter Ben Shalom.

Boxing Scene reported today that the fight was on, noting that it had initially been planned to take place in July. The WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO Middleweight Titles will all be on the line. Shalom was quoted as saying:

""Early September - both fighters are ready, both fighters are signed."

Although Claressa Shields is the bigger name, the fight is expected to take place in either Newcastle or London. The American has fought in Europe before. Her last fight was in Cardiff, Wales in February where she beat Ema Cozin via unanimous decision. Shields was confronted by Marshall after the bout. In April, it was 'GWOAT' who confronted Marshall in Newcastle after the Englishwoman knocked out Femke Hermans in the third round.

Both women have records of 12-0. They fought as amateurs where Marshall walked away as the winner. The bout remains the sole loss on Shields' boxing record.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields calls herself the "Greatest Woman of All Time" ('GWOAT') and she is certainly one of the most accomplished women in the sport. Shields is the only fighter in history to simultaneously hold all four major belts in two weight divisions – middleweight and junior middleweight.

Meanwhile, Savannah Marshall has a reputation as the hardest puncher in women's boxing. She has knocked out all but two of her opponents. The last time she went the distance was when she beat Yanina Orozco in 2018 for the WBO Intercontinental Super Middleweight Title.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing 🏼 BREAKING! Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields have signed to fight each other in an undisputed middleweight world title clash in early September BREAKING! Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields have signed to fight each other in an undisputed middleweight world title clash in early September 👊🏼💥

Shields and Marshall have been building up a fight for the past several months, though their rivalry is far older than that. Claressa Shields recently told Seconds Out Boxing that she has no respect for her upcoming opponent because Marshall has "been living off my name for 10 years." Both women will want to make a statement by ending the fight early.

The bout itself follows the history-making clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano earlier this year. Taylor vs. Serrano was the biggest event in women's boxing history and Shields vs. Marshall may well end up being the second biggest.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Shields doesn't just want to beat Marshall, she wants to make her quit Shields doesn't just want to beat Marshall, she wants to make her quit 😳 https://t.co/ELM2XkYoOF

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak