"Jake is fighting better opposition than any 5-0 fighter out there" - Coach BJ Flores praises Jake Paul ahead of Rahman Jr. fight

Jake Paul's coach BJ Flores believes that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is facing better opponents than any undefeated pugilists at this point.

'The Problem Child' is set to return to the ring next month at Madison Square Garden in New York. While he was first set to face Tommy Fury, Paul will now face Hasim Rahman Jr. at the event instead.

To this point in his career, the 25-year-old hasn't faced an established boxer. While he's scored wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, neither one had much boxing experience prior to their fights against Paul.

With that said, Paul hopes to check off the box of facing a real boxer on August 6 against Rahman Jr. The heavyweight currently holds a 12-1 professional boxing record and has had upwards of a hundred amateur contests in his career.

The announcement of the fight between Paul and Rahman Jr. has seen the YouTuber-turned-boxer praised for the contest. Names such as Eddie Hearn have spoken positively of the 25-year-old for taking on such a risky matchup, especially on short notice.

However, Paul's head coach, BJ Flores, doesn't believe it's just a step up. The boxing trainer believes that his pupil is facing better opposition than most 5-0 professional boxers at this point.

Discussing the fight in an interview with Boxing Scene, Flores stated:

“I don’t care at all. The only people that don't respect this fight are the keyboard warriors. Anybody who knows boxing knows this is a dangerous fight for a 5-0 fighter. We are doing our thing and Jake is fighting better opposition than any 5-0 fighter out there. Rahman is 6”3 and 220 lbs and grew up in boxing with over 100 amateur fights. We continue to advance in the sport."

See BJ Flores's comments below:

Is Jake Paul the favorite over Hasim Rahman Jr.?

Presently, Jake Paul is favored to defeat Hasim Rahman Jr.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has received a lot of praise for taking on the heavyweight on short notice. With that, he's seen a lot of respect from the betting community, as Paul is currently a massive favorite in the fight.

The line is kind of surprising given that Paul is yet to face an established boxer to this point. However, given that Rahman Jr. hasn't been in training, and that he's being forced to cut down to cruiserweight, the odds make more sense.

It's also hard to bet against Jake Paul at this point. While he's not beaten an established pro, he's showcased his power and skills against names such as Tyron Woodley, who held welterweight gold in the UFC.

