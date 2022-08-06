Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Michael McKinson net worth comparison in 2022: Who is richer?

Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson are set to clash at the Dickies Arena in Texas this weekend on August 6. The skilled welterweights are putting their unbeaten records on the line as they prepare for a hugely fascinating fight.

The matchup will be shown live on digital streaming platform DAZN, which is available around the world.

With a combined record of 40-0, they have each been in the professional game for long enough to have earned some significant financial rewards.

According to Allfamousbirthday, McKinson has a net worth of $1.5 million. The Brit has competed on some notable fight cards, including Joshua Buatsi vs. Ricards Bolotniks in the UK and Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs in America.

Ortiz, on the other hand, has a net worth slightly lower than his opponent's. According to EssentiallySports, the American's net worth sits at around $1 million. He has competed on big cards too, such as his headlining bout at the Fantasy Springs Casino against Samuel Vargas.

Ortiz receives a starting fight purse of $75,000 from Golden Boy Promotions for each of his contests. To further this, he earns an admirable sum from his pay-per-view purchases, as well as his sponsorship deals.

Michael McKinson feels confident of securing an upset against Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Despite McKinson entering the welterweight contest as the underdog, he has expressed his belief in his ability to create an upset on Saturday night. The Brit also revealed that, in spite of Ortiz failing to make weight in the previously scheduled bout, he's confident that it won't happen again.

While doing an interview with the DAZN Boxing Show, the Portsmouth-based fighter said:

"All together, I've had six months to prepare for Vergil Ortiz now. So I'm happy, I'm confident, I'm well prepared, and I just can't wait to get there... I think there's a lot of pressure on Ortiz to fight me and I'm sure he'll make 147 [pounds], I'm sure he'll turn up on the night."

Watch the full Q&A video here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far