Conor Benn not ready to accept WBC's "egg" excuse for false positive drug report

Conor Benn doesn't accept the WBC's explanation for why he tested positive last year.

In October, 'The Destroyer' was preparing to fight Chris Eubank Jr. in the biggest test of his career. Instead, the bout was canceled during fight week due to Benn testing positive for Clomifene. As a result, he was quickly suspended.

Clomifene is typically used to mask prior steroid use, and was also the drug Jon Jones tested positive for in 2016. For those that followed 'Bones' case closely, he was absolved of responsibility due to him taking tainted supplements.

Conor Benn didn't have the same reasoning, but he was cleared by the WBC earlier this week. The council stated that he would be reinstated into their rankings, as the positive test was due to the high consumption of eggs. Despite being cleared by the WBC, Benn didn't care for their explanation.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the welterweight prospect discussed his recent clearance from the WBC. Benn argued:

"I don’t accept that [eggs]. Me and my team were on a Zoom call with the WBC, they came out and said one of their scientists is currently dealing with two cyclists who have tested positive for Clomifene in traces and they can prove it’s in the embryos in the eggs. But I’m not willing to accept it because the 270-page report that my legal team sent over to them had nothing to do with eggs. It had everything to do with my test testing negative three times and nine days later testing positive.”

See his comments below:

Who will Conor Benn fight in his return?

Conor Benn is likely to face Manny Pacquiao on his return later this year.

'The Destroyer' was cleared by the WBC late last month to return to their rankings, but frankly, that doesn't mean much. Benn was originally suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control, and remains so as of now.

However, the welterweight prospect has stated that he plans to forgo his boxing license in the U.K. Benn is willing to never compete in the country again due to his feud with the BBBoC, and has even stated that he will sue them.

With that being said, he's able to compete outside the U.K., and that's exactly what he will do. Sean Gibbons, the manager of 'Pac Man' recently came out and teased that the two would fight this year, even releasing a poster.

