Conor Benn reveals his diet ahead of strict weight rules for Chris Eubank Jr. fight

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is set to take center stage on October 8 at the O2 Arena in London. The matchup has been in the pipeline for many weeks, and after a long wait, it's finally being made.

The narrative that surrounds this fight makes it one of the biggest in British boxing history, given the rivalry between their fathers.

With Eubank being a middleweight and Benn being a welterweight, there were some necessary discussions that were needed before the matchup was finalized. Despite rumored complications, the teams reached an agreement to compete at a catchweight.

While doing an interview with Daily Star, Conor Benn revealed the diet he is undergoing to reach the designated weight category, where he said:

“I don’t have to cut. It is about making sure I’m refueled for my sessions and gaining a little bit of muscle.”

'The Destroyer' went on to add:

“I’m eating a lot. There’s plenty of things you can eat [to put on weight]. Anything high [calorie]. Peanut butter, toast, pasta, fish. I’m eating a lot of pasta and tuna. I don’t eat a lot of meat — I’m not a massive fan — but I’ll have steak on Saturdays. I’m able to eat what I want, as long as it is healthy and clean.”

Check out Benn looking very serious in preparation for his fight with Eubank Jr. here:

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will be fined if they exceed the weight cap

Conor Benn competes in the 147 pound weight class but has claimed to be heavier before shredding down on fight night. With 'NEXTGEN' being a middleweight, he cuts down to around 165 pounds. However, he has also fought as a super middleweight in his career.

With there being an obvious weight difference between the two Brits, the catchweight will sit at a fair 157 pound cap.

Due to Eubank being significantly bigger, there has been a regulation put in place to fine either athlete for exceeding the weight limit. The fine will be $100,000 for each pound that the fighter weighs in over the agreed upon weight.

Ultimately, this will allow the contest to be as fair as possible and provide the fans with a highly competitive bout.

View the report via TalkSPORT's Michael Benson here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn was reportedly finalised at a catchweight of 157lbs. It's claimed that if one of the fighters comes in overweight, then there will be a fine of $100,000 per lb. [According to @DanRafael1 Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn was reportedly finalised at a catchweight of 157lbs. It's claimed that if one of the fighters comes in overweight, then there will be a fine of $100,000 per lb. [According to @DanRafael1]

