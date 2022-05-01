"Take a bow ladies!" - Conor McGregor, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and others react to historic Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight

Katie Taylor kept her perfect record intact after she edged Amanda Serrano in arguably the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing. The event took place on Saturday, April 30, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The defending lightweight champion put her fortitude on display, rallying back to beat Serrano after coming dangerously close to getting finished. Taylor was declared the winner by split decision and took home her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles.

The Irish champion had a strong start as she landed combinations early on. Taylor also wobbled Serrano in round two, but 'The Real Deal' got her composure back.

Serrano's best moment came in the fifth round when she engaged Taylor in a firefight. The Puerto Rican outstruck her opponent and nearly put her down before the round ended.

Taylor took control back in the late rounds, apparently finding her second wind. Her rally was ultimately enough to sway two out of three judges to give her the nod. Judges Glenn Feldman (97-93) and Guido Cavalleri (96-93) saw the fight in favor of Taylor, while Benoit Russell scored it 96-94 for Serrano.

Needless to say, the historic event drew the attention of some of the biggest personalities in combat sports. Check out the best reactions below:

Twitter reacts to Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

UFC megastar Conor McGregor was pleased with Katie Taylor's performance against Amanda Serrano. 'The Notorious' took to Twitter to congratulate his compatriot on a job well done.

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson knew precisely how monumental Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano was. The professional wrestler and Hollywood action star took to social media to chime in with his thoughts.

Claressa Shields appreciated seeing her peers go at it. The self-proclaimed 'GWOAT' of boxing also revealed who she believed was the rightful winner.

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields What A FUCKING FIGHT! Yo Katie is really The DON’ but Amanda mannnnn !!!!! If I’m going off scorecards I say Katie but If I’m going off of who body language was better Serrano! What A FUCKING FIGHT! Yo Katie is really The DON’ but Amanda mannnnn !!!!! If I’m going off scorecards I say Katie but If I’m going off of who body language was better Serrano!

UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena disagreed with the judges' call. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' is of the opinion that Serrano was robbed of a victory.

Julianna Peña @VenezuelanVixen So happy women are headlining #msg but @Serranosisters won that fight ! No disrespect for real ! Nice job ladies ! Great fight ! So happy women are headlining #msg but @Serranosisters won that fight ! No disrespect for real ! Nice job ladies ! Great fight !

Meanwhile, Bellator MMA featherweight champ Cris Cyborg has thrown her name into the hat as Taylor's next opponent. She even went as far as tagging Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn to prove she was serious.

Former UFC two-division champ Henry Cejudo called the fight "incredible," while celebrity boxer Logan Paul described the event as "historic." Finally, MMA fighters Mike Perry, Jimi Manuwa, and Billy Quarantillo also took to social media to share their thoughts.

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry Serrano vs Taylor was fireworks Serrano vs Taylor was fireworks 🎇

Billy Quarantillo @BillyQMMA Those girls threw down in that boxing match Those girls threw down in that boxing match 💯💯💯💯

