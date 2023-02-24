Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he will be in attendance for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, which is taking place on February 26th in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

There has been speculation if the star footballer will attend the fight since he currently resides in Riyadh after signing with Al Nassr FC, a popular Saudi Arabian football club in the Saudi Pro League.

When Piers Morgan spoke to Jake Paul as part of the promotions for the clash in Diriyah, Paul spoke of the rumors that the ballon d’or winner could be ringside for the fight, he said:

“That is what the rumors are saying man and I think Tommy is going to be his masseuse after this.”

Shortly after the interview, Piers Morgan shared a text message he had received from the footballer that seemingly confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the fight on Sunday. Morgan said:

“Well, a quick update to the end of that conversation, Cristiano Ronaldo has just told me he is going to the fight on Sunday and he thinks it’s going to be a great fight which many people do so there you are”.

After two previously canceled bouts due to Fury’s withdrawals from the fight and 18 months of waiting, the two undefeated fighters will finally face off on Top Rank ESPN+ pay-per-view as the main event.

Check out Piers Morgan's interview with Jake Paul below:

Tyson Fury says Tommy Fury can be Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal trainer if he loses to Jake Paul

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury - Press Conference

The WBC Heavyweight Champion has said that his half-brother will be left in Saudi Arabia’ if he cannot beat Jake Paul this Sunday.

Tyson Fury recently crashed Jake Paul’s interview with the YouTube channel JOE and had this to say when asked what his brother could do if he loses. He said:

“I’ll leave [Tommy] in Saudi Arabia [if he loses]. He can become Cristiano Ronaldo’s best pal and he can be a PT for Ronaldo in Saudi”.

He also elaborated on the back-and-forth between the two fighters leading up to the fight:

The two guys are putting it on. They’re both undefeated and whoever loses is pretty much f***ed. They’ve had a lot to say. It’s like me – if you speak a lot of s***, you’ve got to back it up. That’s it.”

Poll : 0 votes