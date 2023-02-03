Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship was initially set for March 4, but a new date is now being targeted.

The much-awaited title fight was confirmed to be in negotiations to take place in Saudi Arabia, with London being an alternative venue should terms not be agreed. Both fighters must agree terms with organizers in the country for the fight to be signed.

Tyson Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, spoke about the new date and advanced negotiations that are currently taking place in the coming week. He said in an interview with TalkSport:

“The fight will take place 100% in the last Saturday of April [April 29], where it takes place will be determined, I genuinely think in the next six or seven days maximum. Because if we can’t do what we’re being asked to do with Tyson [Fury] and Usyk then it’ll take place in the UK and we’ll have that time to promote it. We’ve got to make a deal”.

Oleksandr Usyk is known to have already agreed terms with organizers in Saudi Arabia, while Tyson Fury’s negotiations are currently ongoing. Should the WBC champion not be able to reach an agreement, the fight will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Tyson Fury speaks about Oleksandr Usyk fight in new interview

Tyson Fury was present for a media day for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury that took place at Wembley Stadium earlier this week.

The 34-year-old boxer spoke about his upcoming bout with the Ukrainian heavyweight champion and the current stage of negotiations in an interview with BTSport Boxing. He said:

“From what I’ve seen in the last year or so, both teams look like they want it, but it’s not really about the teams, the teams can want it all they want. We’re just waiting on a big offer coming in from a foreign country, and if they don’t then we’re going to look to do it here at Wembley”.

Tyson Fury also spoke of the recent back-and-forth on social media with Oleksandr Usyk and the Ukrainian’s nickname for him, “Belly”. He responded in the interaction:

“Well you know what big bellies do to rabbits, don’t ya? They eat them. And everything that goes along with it, the side salads his management teams and all that, I’ll have em all. I’m looking forward to the challenge, if it’s going to be a big challenge then I welcome it. But it’s being more of a challenge getting the fight made”.

