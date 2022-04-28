"Anyone who criticizes the resume of Canelo Alvarez has absolutely no f***ing clue about anything" - Eddie Hearn

Canelo Alvarez is consistently rated as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the sport today. Recently, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz criticized Alvarez's boxing record on Twitter.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @Canelo is an absolute chicken, he is fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do nothing for his legacy. Now I understand why he doesn’t wanna lose to someone like @USMAN84kg this is chicken style, no risk - no reward. @Canelo is an absolute chicken, he is fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do nothing for his legacy. Now I understand why he doesn’t wanna lose to someone like @USMAN84kg this is chicken style, no risk - no reward.

Matchroom Sports Chairman Eddie Hearn came to Alvarez's defense in an interview with FightHub. Hearn said:

"Anyone who criticizes the resume of Canelo Alvarez has absolutely no f***ing clue about anything... we'd love to make the Usman fight with Canelo Alvarez, of course, who wouldn't? But, I don't really see that that's really a fight that is appealing to Alvarez for anything other than money."

A fight between Alvarez and Usman would be another crossover bout between mixed martial arts and boxing. As Usman would almost certainly be unable to beat the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer at his own game, the fight would be a spectacle.

Alvarez responded directly to Abdelaziz directly.

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo who the fuck is this? 🤣🤣🥴

Canelo Alvarez's boxing record

Alvarez currently has a record of 57-1-2 with 39 knockouts. He is the Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion and will challenge Dmitry Bivol for the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Championship on May 7.

Alvarez's only loss came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr., who won 15 world championship belts across five different weight classes.

Alvarez turned professional at 15. He won his first four bouts, three by knockout, and then drew against Jorge Juarez in 2006. Following this draw, Canelo won his next six contests by knockout. He did not lose a fight until he faced Mayweather in 2013. The only other blemish on his record came at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin in their 2017 bout, which ended in a draw.

Since 2019, he has had victories over fighters including Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, Sergey Kovalev, Danny Jacobs, and Callum Smith. His record includes victories over Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Gennadiy Golovkin, Erislandy Lara, and Amir Khan. He has won world titles in four different weight classes and has unified the world title in three weight classes.

