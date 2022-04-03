Watch: Dmitry Bivol flaunts his speed and power ahead of facing Canelo Alvarez

Dmitry Bivol is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his active career against Canelo Alvarez on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The undefeated WBA Light Heavyweight Champion will put his title at stake against the Mexican, who will return to the 175lb category after a successful stunt against Sergey Kovalev in 2019.

After knocking out Kovalev for the WBO belt, Alvarez captured the 168lb category by becoming the division's maiden undisputed champion. As he gets ready to move up again, Bivol is preparing to bring his best version against the P4P king.

Dmitry Bivol was recently spotted showing off his power on the heavy bag and looked flawless. It is no secret that Dmitry Bivol is a top-level power puncher, but his impeccable speed was also highly noteworthy.

19-0 as a professional, Bivol has 11 KOs under his name. Having dominated the division for quite some time now, Bivol also has some serious size advantages over Alvarez, but that hasn't stopped the Mexican from charging forward in the past.

Watch Bivol's training below:

Can Dmitry Bivol trouble Canelo Alvarez?

31-year-old Alvarez looks invincible at this point. However, one punch can change it all in boxing, and Bivol has ample blueprints for crafting his winning plans. Floyd Mayweather’s win over Canelo Alvarez in 2013 was one for the books and is still the only loss in Alvarez's career that several pugilists have tried to replicate.

Unless Bivol reflects on his dominance in the ring, it’s hard to picture him winning against Alvarez. Should the Mexican get past Bivol, another PPV blockbuster against Gennadiy Golovkin will be on the horizon. However, Golovkin should also beat Ryotata Murata on April 9 to bring the trilogy to fruition.

Bivol will perhaps try to study Golovkin’s performance in the first fight against Canelo, which many believe should have gone in GGG’s favor. Erislandy Lara also exposed loopholes in Alvarez's game. Hence, it would be unfair to write away Bivol's chances, especially when he appears in his prime. That said, beating the Mexican will be an extremely demanding task.

