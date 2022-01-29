"It took Frank Warren 3 rubber cheques to pay me 14 grand!" - Curtis Woodhouse slams Frank Warren

Curtis Woodhouse has lashed out at his former promoter Frank Warren.

Warren recently secured the rights to Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte for nearly $40 million. Woodhouse wasn't too pleased to hear of the major deal and took to Twitter to lash out at his former promoter.

Woodhouse claimed that his cheque of a mere 14 grand from Warren was bounced three times:

"It took Frank Warren 3 rubber cheques to pay me 14 grand! Imagine how many he will bounce for 30 million quid! Unbelievable," said Curtis Woodhouse.

It is worth noting that Woodhouse made his pro-boxing debut under Warren in 2006. However, things eventually soured between the two and there was a massive falling out. Interestingly, nearly four years ago, the former boxer got himself temporarily banned from Twitter because he used excessive foul language towards Warren.

Frank Warren made the biggest purse bid in boxing history

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte was a fight that a lot of people wanted to see for a while. However, both camps failed to agree upon a deal and the WBC had no choice but to send the fight over to purse bids.

On Friday 28th January, Fury vs. Whyte went to purse bids and surprisingly only two promoters went for it. Warren bid $41 million and Eddie Hearn bid $32 million.

The rights were eventually won by Warren as he made the highest bid. Interestingly, $41 million happens to be the biggest purse bid ever in the history of the sport.

The purse split was later reported by Mike Coppinger over Twitter. Have a look at what Coppinger said:

"The numbers on Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte: Frank Warren won the rights with a bid of $41,025,000. 10% of that, $4,102,500, will be paid as a victory bonus, per WBC rules. Fury, the champion, is entitled to 80% of the remaining money, $29,538,000. Whyte entitled to $7,834,500," said Mike Coppinger.

