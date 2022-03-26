"I could see him maybe even winning it" - Danny Garcia thinks Yordenis Ugas has a chance against Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia is anticipating a competitive fight between Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas when the two welterweight champions clash on April 16. The former two-weight division world champion believes the Cuban has the potential to cause an upset. He said:

"I think that's a good match up and two champions going head to head and Ugas is hungry. I could even see him maybe even winning it".

Garcia continues by expressing that it is essential that Ugas does not get dropped in the fight as it could be the difference between winning and losing. He added:

"I just feel like if he doesn't get knocked down at least once, it'll be a close fight, but I think that's going to be the difference in the fight".

Watch Danny Garcia's full interview with Fight Hub TV:

Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas are in a unification bout with the WBC, WBA and IBF titles on the line. The winner will hold three out of the four world titles at welterweight and be in prime position for an undisputed bout against Terrence Crawford.

His last fight was against Garcia in 2020 when he claimed a convincing 12 round unanimous decision against 'Swift'.

Watch the highlights of Spence vs. Garcia:

Ugas has been slightly more active and is coming off an upset victory against Manny Pacquiao that took place in 2021.

Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas

When Errol Spence meets Ugas in the ring it will be his first bout in almost two years and only his second fight since his terrible car accident in 2019. It remains to be seen whether 'The Truth' is still as formidable as he was a few years ago.

Despite suffering defeats in his career to questionable opposition such as Johnny Garcia, Emanuel Robles and Amir Imam, Ugas has won his last four fights in good fashion. The Cuban also lost a close split decision to Shawn Porter in 2019 in a spirited performance.

With 21 knockouts on his record, Spence is the more devastating puncher and is physically bigger than Ugas. However, at five foot nine, the Cuban is not small at the weight class and possesses outstanding boxing skills. Will Errol Spence prove once again why he is considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers, or, can Ugas cause another major upset?

Edited by Allan Mathew