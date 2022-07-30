Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr: Time in 25 countries: USA, UK, India, Canada, Japan, Bangladesh, and more

Former two-division champion Danny Garcia will be a middleweight debutant when he takes on Jose Benavidez Jr. in tonight’s Showtime event. After losing to Errol Spence Jr. in December 2020, Garcia’s return bout will see him fight a talented prospect of the 160lbs division.

Unlike Danny Garcia, Benavidez Jr. is yet to win a boxing world title. A failed attempt at Terence Crawford for the WBO Welterweight Championship halted his undefeated run in October 2018. He then disappeared from the sport for three years.

Watch the Garcia vs. Benavidez Jr. weigh-ins:

Benavidez Jr. returned against Francisco Emanuel Torres in November 2021 in a fight that ended in a controversial draw. After another long hiatus, he is ready to welcome 'Swift' into the middleweight division.

Boasting a 36-3 professional record, Danny Garcia is looking for another run at a world title. The 160lbs division can offer him a fresh start.

Here’s how to watch the event live.

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. - Time and how to watch the fight live

The event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets for the fight are still available online. You can catch the action live on Showtime in the United States. The official broadcaster of the fight in the UK is yet to be officially reported. The main card will begin at 9 PM ET, while the main event’s ring walk is expected to begin at 11 PM ET.

The following listing provides the timings for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., a fight promoted by Showtime in 25 different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

