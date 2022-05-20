"Spence first, and then Jermell" - Terence Crawford shares plans to move up in weight

Terence Crawford has declared that he plans to become a three-weight undisputed champion.

'Bud' is currently in discussions to fight Errol Spence Jr. later this year. Crawford has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Shawn Porter in November 2021, in another defense of his WBO Welterweight Title.

While he's hoping to face Spence Jr. later this year in a welterweight unification bout, Crawford isn't looking to stop there. In an interview on The Porter Way Podcast, the WBO Welterweight Champion stated that he plans to move up a weight class with a win over 'The Truth'.

While he would also like to secure undisputed status at light middleweight, part of the reason is who is the champion right now. Crawford would like to move up in weight mainly to fight Jermell Charlo, the newly crowned undisputed titleholder at 154 pounds.

Discussing a move up in weight, Crawford stated:

"Once I beat Errol Spence [Jr.], if Jermell Charlo don't move up, I'm coming for him. I didn't see the fight, but I heard he won, 10 round knockout. Congrats to Charlo, but he's on my hitlist. I've got two people on my hitlist, Spence first, and then Jermell."

Watch Terence Crawford on The Porter Way Podcast below:

Terence Crawford is confident that he fights Errol Spence Jr. this year

Earlier this week, Showtime Boxing's Stephen Espinoza seemed less than optimistic about Terence Crawford fighting Errol Spence Jr. this year. However, that's not how 'Bud' feels.

The two men have been trading words on social media over the past few weeks. The back and forth led many to believe that a fight between the two was on the way soon, but those rumors were soon squashed by Espinoza.

That being said, both men have remained confident that a fight between them will happen this year. For his part, Crawford discussed the fight possibly happening on The Porter Way Podcast.

During his interview on the podcast, Crawford stated that he's confident that the bout will happen this year. Discussing the bout with Spence Jr., the WBO Welterweight Champion stated:

"I'm excited about it. Man, I just can't wait until the contract gets signed, I get to go to training camp and imagine myself walking down that aisle, because I know me, and I've been waiting for this moment my entire life. To show everyone who doubts me, who Terence Crawford is. It's right there, it's right there."

Edited by Genci Papraniku