"It's got to be a financially viable fight" - Stephen Espinoza gives update on Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Stephen Espinoza has provided an update on the bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

A matchup between the two has been discussed for years, but has never come to frution. Discussions between the champions heated up after Crawford left his promotional team, Top Rank, earlier this year.

Spence Jr. recently called 'Bud' out after his knockout win over Yordenis Ugas last month. With there being reports that a showdown between the two is in the works, we now have an update from the head of Showtime Boxing.

Stephen Espinoza discussed the fight between the two in an interview with FightHype. He noted that the biggest concern with the fight happening right now is whether or not it is financially viable.

"It's got to be a financially viable fight. So, it's a big fight. Is it Mayweather vs. Pacquiao? No, it's not, very few things are. But, if people are looking for Mayweather [and] Pacquiao money, then it's a problem. But, if people are realistic in getting the fight done, then a deal can be made. That's the issue right now."

Watch Stephen Espinoza discuss Crawford vs. Spence Jr. below:

Errol Spence Jr. believes Terence Crawford fight will happen this year

Errol Spence Jr. has given a more optimistic view of a potential fight with Terence Crawford. 'The Truth' is sure that the bout will happen this year.

The two men have traded lots of messages on social media as of late. With that in mind, it seemed that a bout between the champions was on the way. While Stephen Espinoza doesn't seem optimistic and sees hurdles standing in the way, Spence Jr. doesn't feel the same way.

In an interview with BoxingScene, Spence Jr. discussed the possible meeting between between himself and Crawford. In a contrasting view to the head of Showtime Boxing, he stated that he doesn't see any stumbling blocks in the way of the matchup occurring.

"I think it will happen this year... It’s a huge fight for both of us. I don’t see any stumbling blocks. I want it. He want it. I got three belts, he got one belt. That’s the only belt I need to become Undisputed Welterweight Champion of the world. That’s been something I’ve been very adamant about doing, so we’re gonna get it done.”

See BoxingScene's post about Errol Spence Jr. below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Spence on Facing Crawford: Huge Fight For Both Of Us, I Don't See Any Stumbling Blocks dlvr.it/SQSTgc Spence on Facing Crawford: Huge Fight For Both Of Us, I Don't See Any Stumbling Blocks dlvr.it/SQSTgc https://t.co/wRUGZyE1C9

Edited by Harvey Leonard