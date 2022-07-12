"F*** no" - Dave Coldwell slams potential fight between Dereck Chisora and Deontay Wilder

Dave Coldwell slammed the prospect of Dereck Chisora fighting Deontay Wilder next. Coldwell believes Chisora could emerge victorious, but he doesn't think the veteran should risk that much punishment at this stage of his career.

'War' is coming off an impressive split decision victory against Kubrat Pulev last Saturday at the O2 Arena in Greenwich. In a highly entertaining contest, the Brit showcased his heart and determination to overcome 'The Cobra'.

Following his victory, Chisora stated in his post-fight interview that he is close to retirement. However, he is adamant about sharing the ring with Wilder before officially hanging up his gloves.

Here's what Coldwell said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"A few days after that fight, I saw Eddie Hearn mentioning Wilder. I was like 'f*** no!'... The fact that he's tough means that if he doesn't get sleeped with one shot straight away, he's always going to take punishment...It's a hard fight. Even if he wins, he takes punishment on the way...I just find its a very hard fight for him, and for me, there's more chance of him getting hurt in there."

Eddie Hearn on who Dereck Chisora could fight instead of Wilder

Apart from Wilder, Hearn recently mentioned some other high-profile names that Dereck Chisora could face next.

"We talk about the Wilder fight, that's a very dangerous fight. I think he can beat him, but he also could get sparked out. You know he's a huge puncher. I've always liked the Dillian Whyte 3 fight, its a lot of fun... We would fill this place up with the Polish support [Adam Kownacki]—that's a really good, grueling fight as well. Areola [Chris], another good fight as well."

At the age of 38, Dereck Chisora is in the twilight stages of his boxing career. However, a bout against Kownacki, Areola or Whyte is arguably more winnable than a contest against Wilder.

'The Bronze Bomber' was knocked out twice in a row by Tyson Fury, so it remains to be seen if the American is still at his best. Regardless, a bout between Wilder and Chisora would be vastly lucrative and could prove to be the best option for all parties involved.

