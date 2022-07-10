"I don't have many left in me" - Dereck Chisora reacts to split-decision win over Kubrat Pulev

Dereck Chisora has suggested that he is close to retirement following his impressive split-decision win against Kubrat Pulev last night.

Chisora fought Pulev for a second time at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, England. The pair previously fought in 2016 in Germany, where 'The Cobra' won on the cards to capture the EBU European Heavyweight Championship.

However, in an action-packed contest, the Brit got his revenge by outworking his rival and landing the more effective punches. 'War' ended his three-fight losing streak and claimed his first victory since 2019 against David Price.

Chisora said in his post-fight interview:

"I think I last won a fight three years ago... It was hard, Pulev's a great fighter, very difficult, very hard. But I had to train hard... I'm happy today and the same time I'm sad. I don't have many left in me but what I have, I'm gonna give it all to you guys. I don't have many left so next couple fights, I'm on my way out."

At the age of 38, Dereck Chisora is a veteran who started his career in 2007. The Finchley-based boxer has shared the ring with some of the world's elite, such as Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk and Vitali Klitschko.

Dereck Chisora wants to fight Deontay Wilder next

Dereck Chisora continued by stating that he would like to share the ring with Deontay Wilder in his next bout. 'War' wants to end his career on a high and leave no stone unturned in his boxing career:

"I don't want no easy fights, I want the hard fights. I told Eddie [Hearn] the other day if he can get me 'The Bronze Bomber' I'll be happy. I wanna fight everybody in my era, win or lose I just wanna fight."

Wilder has not fought since his knockout loss in a trilogy fight against Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas. However, the hard-hitting American has confirmed that he will return to the ring, and Chisora could be the ideal opponent.

Despite losing to Fury on two occasions, Wilder is still regarded by many as one of the best heavyweights in the world.

