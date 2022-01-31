"I won't be surprised if Canelo knocks Charlo out"- David Benavidez gives his take on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo

David Benavidez has given his take on a possible Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo bout.

Ever since his emphatic victory over Caleb Plant in November 2021, Canelo has been looking for an opponent. Of the list of his potential foes, Jermall Charlo is most likely next in line to take on the Mexican.

Addressing the situation, David Benavidez, who's considered to be Canelo's biggest test at super-middleweight, has suggested that 'Cinnamon' could knock out Jermall Charlo. In a recent interview with FightHype, Benavidez claimed he would be next in line regardless of the outcome:

"That's a great fight for boxing. A fight with Charlo is going to be a tougher fight than Canelo has had in a while but also, I won't be surprised if Canelo knocks Charlo out. But still like I said, I'm in a good position I want to fight with both of those guys so you know. So if Canelo wins I get a fight with Canelo. If Charlo wins I get a fight with Charlo," said David Benavidez

Canelo Alvarez has two offers on the table for his next fight

Canelo is currently sitting on two lucrative offers for his next fight. The Mexican has recently been offered two gainful deals by Al Hayman and Eddie Hearn.

Al Hayman offered Canelo a one-fight offer against Jermall Charlo, targeted for May. Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn has offered Alvarez a two-fight deal, one in May against Dmitry Bivol and then a trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the same, saying:

"Canelo Alvarez has reportedly been offered a one-fight deal to fight Jermall Charlo next by Al Haymon and also been offered a two-fight deal to fight Dmitry Bivol next, then a Gennady Golovkin trilogy by Eddie Hearn."

It is worth noting that Al Hayman, who works with PBC, will offer pay-per-view shares for his fight. However, Eddie Hearn's offer eliminates pay-per-view shares as the fight will be on DAZN, a subscription-based platform.

It remains to be seen which options seem more appealing to Canelo Alvarez. We certainly expect the Mexican to come up with a fight announcement in the coming days.

