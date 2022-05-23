“ASAP” - NBA star Damian Lillard wants David Benavidez to fight Caleb Plant

NBA star Damian Lillard wants David Benavidez to square off against Caleb Plant. This comes after the Arizona native defeated David Lemieux over the weekend via third-round technical knockout.

Reacting to Benavidez’s victory, the Portland Trailblazers point guard offered his unsolicited opinion on who ‘El Bandera Roja’ should face next. In a tweet shortly after the fight, Lillard said:

“Plant vs Benavidez ASAP.”

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard Plant vs Benavidez ASAP Plant vs Benavidez ASAP

Lillard has taken on a boxing workout regimen to enhance his conditioning. The six-time NBA All-Star doesn’t just train with anyone inside the squared circle, he trains among the big names in boxing. During NBA off-seasons, he trains with seasoned mentor Cem Eren, who has also been training with Benavidez.

David Benavidez thanks supporters after win vs. David Lemieux

David Benavidez took to social media to thank his supporters after conquering David Lemieux to claim the WBC Interim Super Middleweight Championship.

The 25-year-old Benavidez battered Lemieux to force a third-round stoppage at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In his first Instagram post since the victory, Benavidez thanked everyone who came out to support him.

“Last night was a movie! We did it won another title and I want [to] thank everyone who came out to support. I love y’all, without you guys I wouldn’t be here. So this victory is not only for me, it’s for all of Phoenix. Thank you guys again for all the love and support. Now we are a 3x WBC champion.”

Check out David Benavidez's Instagram post:

With the win, Benavidez positions himself as the mandatory challenger for the WBC Super Middleweight Championship currently being held by Canelo Alvarez.

Benavidez was in control of the fight from the opening bell. He stunned Lemieux with a left hook and then a barrage of punches before the end of round one. Although he survived Benavidez’s round one onslaught, Lemieux was floored in the second round due to a vicious left uppercut.

Benavidez ultimately claimed victory in the third round with his relentless assault that prompted the referee to stop the fight at the 1:31 mark.

Edited by C. Naik