"John wanted to fight me" - Dean Whyte on altercation with John Fury at Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte press conference

Dean Whyte has claimed that John Fury wanted to fight him at the recent Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte press conference. Despite Tyson and Dillian Whyte being respectful towards each other, an altercation seemed to occur between the fighters' teams.

Watch the full press conference between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte:

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Bodysnatcher' will clash this Saturday at Wembley Stadium in one of the biggest fights in UK history. More than 94,000 people are expected to attend to watch Fury defend his WBC Heavyweight Championship.

Watch the altercation between John Fury and Dean Whyte:

Here's what Dillian Whyte's brother said in an interview with iFL TV:

"John wanted to fight me, I don't know what was going on. He went mad, he was just raving. I said 'mate, what are you doing? I'm not being funny but your an old man, I'm gonna give you the respect because your Tyson's father. I'm not even going to entertain this. I said to Tyson to talk to this guy'. Tyson said to his dad 'chill out what are you doing'."

Dean Whyte thinks John Fury was trying to defend Tyson Fury

Dean Whyte added he believed John Fury felt threatened and was trying to defend his son. However, he still doesn't understand why the former professional boxer was angry after a relaxed press conference.

"Maybe he felt threatened because I came forward and maybe he felt he had to play whatever position he wanted to play. But it didn't make sense. Tyson Fury was respectful to Dillian and Dillian was respectful to Tyson. It just needed to end on that because there's no promoting the fight, all the talking has been done. It's all to play Saturday night."

The chaos between Dean and John is an example of the bitter rivalry between the two teams. Whyte has openly stated that the reason he did not promote the fight initially was due to parts of the contract not being fulfilled.

Watch Frank Warren's argument with Whyte's lawyer on talkSPORT:

Edited by Phil Dillon