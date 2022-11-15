Floyd Mayweather not only gave Deji Olatunji a class in boxing but trash-talk as well.

'Money' returned to the ring last Sunday evening for yet another exhibition contest. Since retiring following a 2017 knockout win over Conor McGregor, he's shared the ring with everyone from YouTubers such as Logan Paul to kickboxers and MMA fighters.

On DAZN pay-per-view last weekend, the former champion made his return against Deji Olatunji. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is 1-0 as a professional, but suffered many defeats in the amateur scene, notably losing his debut to Jake Paul.

As one would expect, the exhibition was one-way traffic. The former champion dominated 'The Tank,' easily landing at will. In the sixth round, the fight came to a close with a TKO after Mayweather landed a big combination. Also throughout the fight, the former champion taunted and talked trash to the YouTuber.

In a post-event interview, Deji Olatunji revealed what his foe was saying, and it was classic 'Money' Mayweather:

"It was already unorthodox, I'm normally used to sparring people who are technical, while he was just having fun in there, doing whatever. He was talking a lot. It was just ''I'm Money Mayweather! I do what I do!', some of that."

Watch his comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deji reveals what Floyd Mayweather was saying to him during their exhibition fight… Deji reveals what Floyd Mayweather was saying to him during their exhibition fight… https://t.co/GqXwjsgaLS

Floyd Mayweather praises Deji Olatunji

Despite the trash talk and beatdown, Floyd Mayweather still has respect for Deji Olatunji.

'The Tank' has garnered respect in the influencer boxing community not for his ability to fight, but for his refusal to give up. After being knocked out by Jake Paul and Vinnie Hacker, he still decided to return.

Finally, earlier this year, he lost a split decision to Alex Wassabi, which many fans thought would put an end to Olatunji's journey. 'The Tank' instead decided to do the opposite and get deeper into training and turning professional.

He finally got his first win in August, knocking out Fousey Erakat on the undercard of his brother, KSI. That win led the YouTuber to get the chance to face Floyd Mayweather. Although battered, he didn't give up and argued against the sixth-round stoppage. He also landed a few good shots on Mayweather, giving him a slight cut and a black eye.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather with a bruised eye at the post-fight press conference after his exhibition fight vs Deji… Floyd Mayweather with a bruised eye at the post-fight press conference after his exhibition fight vs Deji… https://t.co/M8NjkPZX8M

In his post-fight interview during the broadcast, 'Money' gave props to the YouTuber for his efforts, stating:

"I'm glad that Deji landed a good shot. This is part of fighting, this is part of entertaining... You're a hell of a fighter, and a hell of a competitor."

Poll : 0 votes