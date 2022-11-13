Floyd Mayweather will have a major size disadvantage in his bout against Deji Olatunji.

Tomorrow, 'Money' will return to the boxing ring live on DAZN pay-per-view. In keeping with tradition in his recent contests, the bout will not be a professional bout but an exhibition.

Standing in the former champion's way is 'The Tank'. The YouTuber-turned-boxer made his professional debut in August, defeating Fousey Erakat by knockout. The victory gave Olatunji his first win in the boxing ring, as he was previously 0-3 in amateur bouts.

The YouTuber will look to be the first man to defeat Mayweather, and while he has a lot going against him, he now has one attribute on his side.

At the weigh-ins, Floyd Mayweather weighed in at 154.3 pounds. Meanwhile, Deji Olatunji weighed in at 175.2 pounds, giving the YouTuber a massive weight advantage. As it turns out, he's not the only fighter on the card with weight on their side.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather vs Deji final face-off ahead of their exhibition fight tomorrow night… Floyd Mayweather vs Deji final face-off ahead of their exhibition fight tomorrow night… https://t.co/eEpjvKSMMo

In the co-main event, Tommy Fury badly missed weight against Paul Bamba. 'TNT' came in at 181.4 pounds, while the latter came in at 174.6 pounds. As of now, it's not known if the bout will go ahead.

Who else is fighting on Floyd Mayweather's undercard?

Luckily for fans, there appears to be a little bit of something for everyone on Floyd Mayweather's return.

The main event will understandably catch a lot of eyeballs. However, there are a lot of other big names to watch. In the event that Tommy Fury's fight goes ahead, he will likely remain the co-main even with the weight miss.

There is also the return of women's former WBC Lightweight Champion Delfine Persoon. She will return as a massive betting favourite to face Ikram Kerwat on the main card.

Another interesting name to watch on the main card is former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish. A former amateur kickboxer, he will make his boxing debut against Boateng Prempeh at the event. The pro-boxer from Ghana is 0-2 in his career thus far.

There is also the return of Harley Benn, the son of the legendary Nigel Benn. He will look to improve upon his 9-1 professional record against Faizan Anwar.

While some fans were disappointed with the event being a pay-per-view, there are a lot of intriguing matchups.

