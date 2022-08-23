"I'm a walking, living legend" - Deontay Wilder talks about his return to boxing 

Deontay Wilder called himself a living legend after getting himself immortalized with a statue in his hometown. 'The Bronze Bomber' is currently preparing for his comeback fight against Robert Helenius on October 15. The American is coming off two losses against Tyson Fury.

Ahead of his fight, in an interview with Boxing Social, he spoke about why he's a living legend of the sport and how he looks to take his career forward:

"Now the proof is in the pudding, with the statue now, I'm a walking, living legend. That don't even have to come to the sport but I'm coming back to motivate, to inspire so many others."

Robert Helenius himself has not fought since last year. The Finnish boxer is looking to establish himself as a title contender by beating a former champion. Deontay Wilder had a dominant run as the WBC Champion. He ruthlessly knocked out his opponents, putting his one-punch knockout power on full display.

Despite his lengthy absence, Wilder remains the number one contender and one of the strongest punchers in the division. He is looking to secure a title run during this late stage of his career.

Watch the interview below:

Robert Helenius calls Deontay Wilder a great fighter

Deontay Wilder's former sparring partner Robert Helenius called 'The Bronze Bomber' a great boxer ahead of their October 15 matchup. The Finnish boxer used to spar alongside Wilder and will now face him as he looks to make his dreams of becoming a world champion come true.

In a recent interview with FightHype, he spoke about the American:

"I have to say he's [Wilder] a great boxer. Like you said, I've been in sparring camps with him, two times. I respect him tremendously. As for this fight, I look at it as an opponent and my goal is to become world champion so I have to win [against] everybody and he's just an opponent in my way."

There will be no bad blood between the pair going into this fight and both of them are very well versed in each other's fighting styles. Helenius respects the former WBC world champion as a boxer.

Take a look at the interview below:

