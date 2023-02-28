Deontay Wilder has revealed that a two-fight deal between him and Francis Ngannou is currently being negotiated.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder on Francis Ngannou talks: "It's a real discussion. We're trying to do a two-fight deal. One maybe here [in Saudi Arabia] and one maybe in Africa." Deontay Wilder on Francis Ngannou talks: "It's a real discussion. We're trying to do a two-fight deal. One maybe here [in Saudi Arabia] and one maybe in Africa."

‘The Bronze Bomber’s' next opponent has long been speculated upon ever since the former WBC champion scored a KO stoppage against Robert Helenius on his return to the ring back in December. Big names such as Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Francis Ngannou have all been part of the conversation for Wilder's next fight.

After an exit from the UFC due to contractual issues, Francis Ngannou is now a free agent and has revealed numerous times that he's looking to enter the world of pro boxing.

Deontay Wilder was in Saudi Arabia to see Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury and when asked about a potential fight against Ngannou in an interview with IFL TV, Wilder stated:

“That is a real discussion. We’re trying to do a two-fight deal, one maybe here [Saudi Arabia] and the other one in Africa”.

The Alabama native further spoke about the emergence of Saudi Arabia as a new destination for the sport of boxing:

“I think this is the new hotbed for boxing. It's a hotspot. I love the structure, and the way they've got plans, what they're trying to do over here, and what they will do.”

Check out the full interview below:

Deontay Wilder believes that Jake Paul beat Tommy Fury

Deontay Wilder at the Jake Paul v Tommy Fury fight

Deontay Wilder was ringside in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, for the clash between the two undefeated cruiserweights when Tommy Fury handed Jake Paul the very first loss of his pro career. The American boxer didn’t quite agree with the judges' scores, and when he was asked who won the fight, Wilder had this to say:

"I think Jake got that one, It was an immature point. The referee is supposed to give him at least three warnings. He gave him no warnings."

When asked if Jake Paul should’ve won, he replied saying:

"I think so. With the knockdown, he sealed it. He got that point taken away. I think Jake Paul needed that knockdown, and when he did, it evened it out. I think he only gave it to Fury because of the point taken."

Check out the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes