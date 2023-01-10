Despite being the UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou is reportedly now a mixed martial arts free agent. According to reports, Ngannou's contract was scheduled to expire towards the end of 2022.

Over the weekend, rumors that the No.5-ranked pound-for-pound fighter on the UFC roster could be departing to the PFL came to the fore. Ngannou shared photos of his family celebrating the New Year in which a member of his family was spotted wearing a PFL shirt.

Ngannou has spent the previous seven years with the UFC, compiling a 12-2 record in the promotion. He became the heavyweight champion at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round. Ngannou defended the belt at UFC 270, where he defeated Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision.

While it is unclear if the heavyweight champion is indeed leaving the promotion, the implications of his potential departure are clear, particularly considering how the UFC were hoping to book a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones at UFC 285 in March.

Francis Ngannou had previously expressed his frustration with his UFC contract

Francis Ngannou did not hide the fact that he was frustrated with his UFC contract. In August 2022, the heavyweight champion shared his frustration in a series of tweets, one of which he claimed to have lost out on $1 million due to the UFC's rules on sponsorships, stating:

"Last year I lost a deal of over a million dollars from a crypto exchange because the partnership with CRYPTO .COM What do I got from it ? 🤔"

Ngannou stated that he is looking for an increase in pay on his next contract, while simultaneously being able to participate in boxing matches. He has previously teased a crossover boxing bout against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. It remains to be seen if Ngannou will leave the UFC and if he does, what his next move will be.

