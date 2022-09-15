"It's inevitable" - Deontay Wilder feels a fourth fight against Tyson Fury is bound to happen as long as they continue fighting

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is optimistic about the chances of fighting Tyson Fury for a fourth time.

'The Bronze Bomber' and 'The Gypsy King' have fought thrice over the last few years, giving boxing fans some of the best heavyweight matchups in recent times. While their first bout ended in a draw, Fury was able to walk away with a finish in the rematch and the trilogy.

Speaking about a potential fourth fight against Tyson Fury during a recent episode of The Last Stand podcast, Wilder suggested that the fight is bound to happen if they continue fighting:

"Most definitely. As long as he's in the business and I'm in the business, it's inevitable."

Watch the full podcast below:

It is worth noting that Wilder is currently set to take on Robert Helenius on October 15. Conversely, Tyson Fury is seemingly set to take on Anthony Joshua on December 3. While it is safe to say that the two will not fight each other following their upcoming bouts, a potential fourth fight will definitely be on the table if 'The Bronze Bomber' can get a few wins under his belt.

Deontay Wilder is highly motivated ahead of his return

As mentioned earlier, 'The Bronze Bomber' is set to return to the boxing ring against Robert Helenius on October 15. After suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder is highly motivated to return to the ring.

During a recent interview with FightHub TV, Deontay Wilder spoke about how he's ready to take on every challenge along the way:

“I am on an attempt for whoever, whatever, whenever, you know what I mean? Deontay Wilder is back and I don’t duck no fights. I always wanted the most exciting fights and if that’s the next exciting fight without having a business, then so be it.”

Wilder continued:

“They all know that. Everybody in the heavyweight division knows what Deontay Wilder brings. You know I am willing to die for what I believe in and that’s what I bring to the table. So with that being said, I am ready to go.”

Watch the interview below:

