Watch: Deontay Wilder gets branded 'a great boxer' by former sparring partner and next opponent Robert Helenius 

Deontay Wilder is set to return to the boxing ring against Robert Helenius on October 15. Interestingly, 'The Bronze Bomber' and Helenius have a deep insight into each other's fighting style- they are former sparring partners.

Speaking about his upcoming fight against Wilder during a recent interview with FightHype, Robert Helenius suggested that he respects Wilder tremendously and labeled him a "great boxer". While talking about his goal of becoming a world champion, the Finnish fighter said:

"I have to say he's [Wilder] a great boxer. Like you said, I've been in sparring camps with him, two times. I respect him tremendously. As for this fight, I look at it as an opponent and my goal is to become world champion so I have to win [against] everybody and he's just an opponent in my way."

Watch Robert Helenius' full interview below:

It is worth noting that Deontay Wilder is winless in his last two fights. However, both of them were against Tyson Fury, the terror of the heavyweight division.

Wilder would be looking to get back into the title picture with an emphatic KO win. The Bronze Bomber' certainly has a lot to prove come fight night.

Deontay Wilder claims he's coming back to inspire people

'The Bronze Bomber' is taking his return to the boxing ring very seriously. Wilder is motivated to fall back into the winning column after suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury. Moreover, he has claimed that his mind has only gotten stronger following his recent setbacks.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Wilder talked about his mentality going into his upcoming bout against Robert Helenius and suggested that he's coming back to motivate and inspire others. He stated:

"The same as you always get. One that believes in themselves strongly when others don't. One that's speaking, believing and receiving. No more, no less. The mind has only got stronger. The body, mind and soul. So everyone is in for a treat. I'm coming back for a specific reason... I'm coming back to motivate, to inspire so many others."

Wilder's ridiculous knockout power, despite his relatively lanky stature, is quite exceptional. Wilder has 42 career-wins, and 41 of them have come via knockout. 'The Bronze Bomber' is an ever-present threat inside the ring and wildly entertaining to watch.

Watch the full interview below:

