"I think he will be too big for him" - Deontay Wilder picks Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder believes that Tyson Fury will beat Oleksandr Usyk if they fight.

'The Cat' is fresh off his victory over Anthony Joshua last Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. The bout was a rematch of their prior encounter in September 2021, where Usyk won by a lopsided unanimous decision.

In the second counter, 'AJ' did his best to make up some ground and brought the fight to the Ukrainian. However, it wasn't enough to get the victory. After 12 rounds of war, Usyk retained his heavyweight title by split decision.

Following the contest, the previously retired Tyson Fury came out of retirement for the second time. The WBC heavyweight champion bashed both Usyk and Joshua, and said he would smash them both. In response, the Ukrainian stated he would only fight Fury next.

In the event that a bout between Fury and Usyk happens, Deontay Wilder believes that 'The Gypsy King' will have the edge. 'The Bronze Bomber' has faced Fury three times now, so it would be hard to argue that few know the Brit any better than him.

In an interview with ESNews, the former heavyweight champion stated:

“I think Fury will be too big for him. He just uses his size all the time, no matter what, and a lot of other things. I think Usyk’s too small, that’s my opinion. I think Usyk has a stamina problem as well. You saw with Joshua, if Joshua had enough stamina it’d probably be a different result."

Deontay Wilder discusses his return to boxing

Deontay Wilder didn't go back to boxing just to take part, he came to take over.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action since his knockout loss to Tyson Fury last fall. The defeat was his second straight stoppage loss at the hands of the WBC heavyweight champion.

The American is now set to return to action on October 15th against Robert Helenius. It's not the fight that many fans expected, as 'The Nordic Nightmare' isn't a former heavyweight champion and is approaching his 40s in his own right.

However, in an interview with ESNews, Wilder made it clear that his fight with Helenius is just the beginning, and he wants to fight the top dogs in the division.

He stated:

"I'll fight them all. We'll see, the future is bright. The king is back. Ain't no excitement going through unless I'm here. We've tried to prove that many times, and we have. That's why I'm back by popular demand."

