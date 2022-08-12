Video: When Robert Helenius described sparring Deontay Wilder 

Potential future Deontay Wilder opponent Robert Helenius has spent time training with ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Wilder is reportedly returning to the ring against Helenius on October 15 at the Barclays Arena.

'The Nordic Nightmare’ has experience sparring with Deontay Wilder. In the build-up to Helenius’ bout with Adam Kownacki, the Finnish Heavyweight spent time training with the former WBC World Heavyweight Champion.

Regarding this build-up, the Finnish boxer said:

“We went three weeks in Alabama to get the time difference ready and stuff like that. But of course Wilder wasn’t our main focus. Our main focus was to fight a guy like Adam Kownacki, so we had our own sparring partners there... That was our main focus. The weather is warm in Alabama compared to Finland."

The purpose of their time together was for Helenius to prepare for his next fight. Helenius did not divulge much about what occurred during his sparing sessions with Wilder, instead maintaining that the most important goal was to prepare for his own fight. He suggested that the primary reason he went to Alabama was to acclimate himself to the United States of America for his fight in Las Vegas.

The climate and temperature of Finland, where Helenius lives, and Las Vegas are vastly different. Likewise, there is a time difference of 10 hours. Fighters need to adjust to the time zone of where they are fighting to make sure they are in the best condition during the fight. Fights usually take place late at night, and fighters have to be active around that time.

Watch the full video of Helenius' interview here:

Deontay Wilder will likely be the favorite against Robert Helenius

Deontay Wilder should be the favorite in his return to boxing against Helenius. Wilder has concussive knockout power, and so far the only man to withstand his power is Tyson Fury.

However, Helenius has shown that he can come in as an underdog and get a win in the United States. For both his fights against Adam Kownacki, Helenius entered as the betting underdog. ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ would go on to prove the odd makers wrong and win both fights via stoppage.

Watch Helenius stop Kownacki below:

Unfortunately for the Finn, Deontay Wilder is several levels above Kownacki as a fighter. Before his trilogy against Tyson Fury, a strong argument could be made that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was the best fighter at the heavyweight division. Even after his loss against Fury, most would back Wilder over the majority of fighters at heavyweight due to his punch power.

