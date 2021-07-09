"He did wrong and I'm the one being penalised" - Deontay Wilder reacts to Tyson Fury reportedly testing positive for COVID-19

Deontay Wilder has given his thoughts on Tyson Fury reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

While many fans would rather see Tyson Fury go head-to-head with Anthony Joshua this summer, that potential blockbuster superfight has been put on hold after a court of arbitration ruled Tyson Fury must instead lock horns with Deontay Wilder for the third time.

The bout was scheduled to take place on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but in the last few days, reports have come out suggesting there is a COVID-19 outbreak within Tyson Fury’s camp. Now, it appears as if “The Gypsy King” himself has tested positive for the virus, throwing the July date into serious doubt.

When asked about the matter, his opponent Wilder was pretty straightforward when telling the media what he thought about a potential delay until October.

"Again now, he did wrong and I'm the one being penalised," Wilder said.

What Deontay Wilder told his co-manager Shelly Finkel in reaction to the Tyson Fury trilogy fight being postponed: "Again now, he did wrong and I'm the one being penalised." [@PugBoxing] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 9, 2021

Deontay Wilder hasn’t always come across as the hero in this trilogy saga, especially after the perceived excuses following his defeat in the rematch. But he’s probably going to come across as the lesser of two evils once we find out all of the available information.

The details appear to be quite sketchy at the moment, but if carelessness played a role in this happening, Tyson Fury is going to have some real questions to answer.

British boxing, and the boxing world as a whole, has been waiting to see Anthony Joshua challenge Tyson Fury in a “best of the best” showdown for a long time, and this just pushes the possibility of that fight further away.

Is the fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder off?

The fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on July 24 looks highly uncertain at the moment. Of course, both men will be eager to get the job done, but it seems like they might have to wait a little longer.

The additional time for both fighters has sparked questions among fans as to which of the two fighters is likelier to benefit from the extra time to prepare.

Either way, this chapter is far from being over.

