Deontay Wilder's trainer to coach KSI's opponent for upcoming fight

KSI's opponent for Saturday night will be coached by Deontay Wilder's trainer, Malik Scott.

'The Nightmare' is slated to make his return for the first time since August. During his last outing, the Brit defeated two opponents in one night on DAZN. The YouTuber scored knockout wins over Swarmz and Luis Alcatraz Pineda.

Following the victories, he was slated to face Dillon Danis this weekend. While 'El Jefe' has never competed in the boxing ring, he's no stranger to combat sports. However, Danis pulled out earlier this month with claims of being unprepared.

Following that withdrawal, Thomas Oliveira, also known as Faze Temper, was given the nod to replace Danis. The gaming YouTuber, who holds a professional record of 1-1, is currently regarded as one of the best crossover boxers.

In his fight against KSI, the short-notice headliner has tabbed Malik Scott as his new trainer. The trainer is mostly known for being Deontay Wilder's current head coach. He became the trainer of 'The Bronze Bomber' in 2021 and coached him in his trilogy against Tyson Fury.

While the former heavyweight champion came up short, Scott has been praised for his efforts in coaching Wilder. We'll now see if he can have the same success with Temper.

KSI believes he's on another level ahead of return

While Faze Temper might have Malik Scott on his side, KSI doesn't believe it'll matter.

'The Nightmare' is regarded as one of the greatest crossover boxers today, alongside Jake Paul. While he's not been that active over the last few years, his 2019 win over Logan Paul still has him highly regarded.

Ahead of his return this Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view, the Watford native believes a big win could possibly score a clash with Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has been at odds with the British superstar for years.

During Thursday's press conference for Misfits Boxing 4, KSI previewed his return against Faze Temper. Simply put, the YouTuber is feeling unstoppable at the moment and believes he's on a different level from other crossover boxers.

In a press conference, he proclaimed:

"I'm just on a different level. My level is far supreme, I feel like I can destroy Jake Paul. I feel like I can destroy Tyron Woodley, I feel like I can destroy Slim [Albaher]. I feel like I can destroy all these motherf******... As soon as I get in the ring, I turn into 'The Nightmare', and I'm dangerous."

See his comments below:

