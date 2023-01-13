Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott gave an interview with iFL TV and offered some insight into who ’The Bronze Bomber’ would like to fight in the future.

The trainer wants Wilder to face Anthony Joshua and stated that the former WBC Champion also wants the fight. When asked if Joshua and his team want a fight with Wilder, Scott said:

“When it has to do with the interview and verbally saying it, I believe physically they don’t want to fight Deontay Wilder. When AJ is ready we’ll be here, and if the fight get too late and he’s never ready, then Deontay has tons of other history to make and that’s okay."

Scott also added that Shelly Finkel (Wilder’s promoter) has been “chasing” Eddie Hearn to get the Joshua fight done and the delay might be due to the British fighter and his team:

“Shelly [Finkel] has basically been chasing Eddie to get this fight done, going about it publicly that he wants to get it done, showing emails that he wants to get it done, he’s been very personal and public at the same time about getting this fight done. I really just believe it’s their side.”

Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz

The WBC ruled in November 2022 that Deontay Wilder will face Andy Ruiz to determine the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight championship. The winner of this fight will go on to face the WBC Champion in a title fight. Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are expected to figure in a heavyweight title unification bout sometime this year.

Malik Scott spoke of the WBC title eliminator fight in the same iFL TV interview, saying that the matchup is “very bad” for Ruiz:

“I think the mindset that Deontay fought [Robert] Helenius with, with doing a game plan from a system, having a systemized mindset, being disciplined and staying behind the left knee and having the high hand up, I think it’s very bad for Andy Ruiz right there. Because as good as I think Ruiz is, he loses to discipline, because he’s not a very disciplined fighter.”

Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. is set to take place sometime in 2023 as per numerous reports.

