"We must face each other"- Deontay Wilder is still optimistic about a fight against Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder has commented on the possibility of fighting Anthony Joshua inside the boxing ring.

It is worth noting that there was talk of a potential matchup between the two when they held the heavyweight championships. However, nothing came of it, and the bout never ended up happening.

Now, years later, both fighters are in quite a different position. They are no longer the ones with the titles anymore and will have to rebuild to get to that position again. However, it looks like Deontay Wilder is still optimistic about a potential fight against Anthony Joshua and believes many people still want that fight to happen.

During a recent interview with FightHub TV, 'The Bronze Bomber' spoke about fighting Anthony Joshua and suggested that they must face each other down the line:

"Me and Joshua, like that's still a huge fight that people have a lot of people high interest in. If the things go as planned or he continues to fight, I contiue to fight, we must face each other."

Deontay Wilder is the only heavyweight that can beat Oleksandr Usyk, according to Malik Scott

The former Heavyweight Champion's coach Malik Scott has come out with a rather bold claim suggesting that Wilder is the only heavyweight in the world that could potentially beat Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian is coming off an impressive victory over Anthony Joshua in their rematch. While many believe Tyson Fury is the only one that could potentially stop Usyk's dominant run in the heavyweight division, Malik Scott has a different take on the matter.

During a recent interview with Premier Boxing, Deontay Wilder's head trainer spoke about how 'The Bronze Bomber' is the only heavyweight in the world that can beat Oleksandr Usyk. Moreover, Malik Scott further stated that Wilder is going to become a two-time champion:

"Believe me when I'm telling you this right now - Deontay's the only heavyweight in the world that could beat Oleksandr Usyk… Deontay's going to be two-time champion, but this time he's going to collect all the belts."

