"Two-time world champion" - Deontay Wilder's coach says 'Bronze Bomber' is the only heavyweight who can beat Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder's coach Malik Scott has come out with a bold claim stating that 'The Bronze Bomber' is the only heavyweight in the world who can beat Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' recently defended his Unified Heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in August and is currently recovering from the fight. Wilder, who is just returning to action after a year-long absence, is looking to fight Usyk next.

Before he can look to fight the Ukrainian, he will have to beat Robert Helenius on Saturday, October 15, live from the Barclays Center in New York. Ahead of his highly awaited return fight, rumors of a potential bout against Usyk have been making the rounds on social media. Here's what Malik Scott had to say about the potential fight in an interview with Premier Boxing:

"Believe me when I'm telling you this right now - Deontay's the only heavyweight in the world that could beat Oleksandr Usyk… Deontay's gonna be two-time champion, but this time he's gonna collect all the belts."

Scott believes Deontay Wilder will become champion again and this time he will have almost all the belts in the heavyweight division around his waist. 'The Bronze Bomber' is very keen to get another title shot after Tyson Fury expressed his desire to fight Anthony Joshua this year instead of Usyk.

The Ukrainian was initially set to fight Fury in an undisputed title fight. However, Usyk stated that he could not fight again this year due to injuries he sustained in his fight against Joshua. Fury has since shifted his focus to 'AJ' and challenged him to a fight.

Take a look at the tweet from Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott: "Believe me when I'm telling you this right now - Deontay's the only heavyweight in the world that could beat Oleksandr Usyk… Deontay's gonna be two-time champion, but this time he's gonna collect all the belts." [@PremierBoxing] Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott: "Believe me when I'm telling you this right now - Deontay's the only heavyweight in the world that could beat Oleksandr Usyk… Deontay's gonna be two-time champion, but this time he's gonna collect all the belts." [@PremierBoxing]

Deontay Wilder is excited to get a title shot against Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder has expressed his interest in fighting the Ukrainian and has made it very clear that it's a fight he will go for. He will challenge 'The Cat' for his Unified Heavyweight titles provided he gets past Robert Helenius on October 15. In a recent interview with Premier Boxing, he spoke about how the opportunity to fight Usyk excites him:

"Music to my ears. Usyk is a very honourable person and a man of his word, so I'm looking forward to that… A title shot - you've gotta jump on it when the opportunity presents itself."

Deontay Wilder was looking to work his way back to a title shot after losing to Tyson Fury twice in a row. However, since the Usyk vs. Fury fight is not happening anytime soon, he will look to pounce on the opportunity to challenge the Unified champion.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder on Oleksandr Usyk wanting to fight him: "Music to my ears. Usyk is a very honourable person and a man of his word, so I'm looking forward to that… A title shot - you've gotta jump on it when the opportunity presents itself." [@PremierBoxing] Deontay Wilder on Oleksandr Usyk wanting to fight him: "Music to my ears. Usyk is a very honourable person and a man of his word, so I'm looking forward to that… A title shot - you've gotta jump on it when the opportunity presents itself." [@PremierBoxing]

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far