Who is Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott?

Dohonna Malik Scott, widely known only as Malik Scott, is a 40-year-old American boxing trainer. He was also a professional boxer.

Deontay Wilder's trilogy fight with Tyson Fury has brought Malik Scott's name into the limelight. Scott will be in Wilder's corner when 'The Bronze Bomber' will lock horns with Tyson Fury on October 9.

Malik Scott has had a pretty successful professional boxing career. He went undefeated in his first 36 fights before losing to renowned heavyweight Derek Chisora via TKO in 2013. Scott retired from pro boxing with a 38-3-1 record in 2016 after losing to Luis Ortiz via unanimous decision.

Malik Scott is also notoriously known for adult content creation on Instagram.

'The Odd Guy', before becoming Wilder's coach, was his teammate in Alabama for years. In an interview with Boxing Scene, Scott recalled the relationship between him and Wilder, saying:

“I've known Deontay Wilder for over a decade now. We've spent tons and tons of time together. We share the same birthday, our mothers both have the same birthday as each other. There's a real connection there. I basically became a very close team member. We always went over game plans, we always went over strategy, I would give him tips if I'd seen openings, but I always did it in a respectful way, that I never would step on Jay Deas and Mark Breland's toes.”

Their friendship reached a new stage after Malik Scott became Deontay Wilder's head coach. 'The Bronze Bomber' parted ways with Jay Deas and Mark Breland after his disappointing loss to Tyson Fury in 2020.

Wilder was seemingly upset with his corner, especially Breland, for throwing in the towel in his fight against Fury.

Malik Scott also spoke about Deontay Wilder's preparations for Tyson Fury. He praised 'The Gypsy King' for being an incredibly good fighter, but said that this could be 'the easiest fight of Wilder's career.'

"I'm training the most dynamic, hardest puncher in the history of the sport... Credit to Tyson Fury. He has a lot of s**t going on, but he's a hell of a dance partner in all of this. A hell of a dance partner. Tyson Fury isn't a good fighter, Tyson Fury is a very, very, very good fighter. But the Deontay Wilder that I'm training, he can make this the easiest fight of his career, or he can make it an absolute nightmare, it all depends on Deontay. He has the skills, he has the power, he has the attitude, he has the killer instinct to make this the easiest fight of his career.”

Malik Scott fought Deontay Wilder in 2014

Deontay Wilder faced Malik Scott in 2014. 'The Bronze Bomber' was still climbing the heavyweight ladder at the time.

The current coach and fighter duo turned foes when they stepped inside a boxing ring in Puerto Rico.

The fight ended with a first-round knockout victory for Wilder. Scott, Wilder's teammate at the time, was accused of intentionally taking a dive by the boxing community.

Fuck The Police @Wade_Watch Looked like malik scott took a dive vs deontay wilder to me @Rawkuz99 Looked like malik scott took a dive vs deontay wilder to me @Rawkuz99

Watch the fight highlights below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh