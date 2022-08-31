Deontay Wilder spots a major problem in Anthony Joshua's game after the Briton's loss against Oleksandr Usyk - "The best man won that night"  

Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised to see fellow heavyweight star Anthony Joshua lose against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah. Wilder claims he knew the fight would turn out the way it did, and revealed what cost ‘AJ’ the loss that night.

Ahead of his own return against Robert Helenius, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ connected with ES news from the WAGS celebrity golf event and spoke about several things. While addressing Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, Deontay Wilder said:

“[Anthony Joshua] has a serious stamina problem and we know he would be very cautious of what happened before and, as you see, it was very cautious of him throwing punches and different things like that. So the best man won that night.”

Watch Wilder’s interview below:

Anthony Joshua was frustrated with the split-decision loss and reacted harshly inside the ring. The Brit tried to bully Usyk’s teammates and even threw away the heavyweight world tiles. However, Joshua later apologized for the act and even hailed Usyk as the legitimate champion. With Usyk as the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO and Ring champion, the heavyweight category has a new kingpin to look at.

Watch Joshua's reaction after the second loss against Usyk below:

The heavyweight division has seen some major changes in the past few years, with Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua losing their undefeated records and respective world titles. That said, the two knockout artists could potentially clash in what would be an absolute feast for fight fans.

Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua is a potential fight even for the promoters

Anthony Joshua’s trainer, Robert Garcia, has revealed that the heavyweight superstar wants to return as soon as possible. While Joshua is willing to return in November, Eddie Hearn has picked December or early 2023 as a potential timeline for the former champion’s return. Hearn has also picked Deontay Wilder amongst other potential opponents for ‘AJ’.

Wilder will look to secure a dominating win over ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ Helenius after two consecutive defeats against WBC champion Tyson Fury. Upon winning the show, he could bring a lifeline to a potential mega-clash against Anthony Joshua.

It will be an entertaining matchup for the fans and a big money-fight for both sides involved. Although this fight could have happened as an undisputed heavyweight clash a few years back, Wilder vs Joshua is still capable of frabbing enormous attention.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12