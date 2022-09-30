Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: U.S. pay-per-view price revealed

The U.S. pay-per-view price for the highly anticipated Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout has been revealed.

The bout, which will be telecast live on FOX Sports in the United States, will be available for fans at $74.99. Boxing journalist Michael Benson recently took to Twitter to reveal the same and said:

"The FOX Sports US PPV price for Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius on Oct 15th will be $74.99."

Take a look at Michael Benson's tweet below:

Deontay Wilder will be returning to the ring after nearly a year following his loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout. While 'The Bronze Bomber' has had the best run and is riding a two-fight losing streak at the moment, he is the favorite to get the job done against Robert Helenius when they square off on October 15.

While Wilder will look to make a statement on fight night, Robert Helenius will also be highly motivated to spoil the former heavyweight champion's party by pulling off a great upset.

Deontay Wilder reponds to Oleksandr Usyk willing to give him a title shot

'The Bronze Bomber' has responded to Oleksandr Usyk's comments about being open to giving Wilder a title shot if he beats Robert Helenius.

Speaking about the same during an interaction with Sky Sports, Deontay Wilder looked seemingly open to fighting Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Bronze Bomber' suggested that he believes Usyk is a man of his word and will indeed offer him a title shot following his potential win over Robert Helenius.

'The Bronze Bomber' said:

"I heard about the Usyk situation and he's going to be there. I hold Usyk to be a man of his word. If Usyk's saying he wants to give me an opportunity for the titles then that's what I'm holding his word to."

He added:

"I always tell people that I don't look past fighters but I do look through them, there's nothing wrong with that, being confident in yourself and looking ahead once this chapter is closed.” (h/t: Boxing Scene)

