"I'd have done worse" - Dereck Chisora reacts to Anthony Joshua's confrontation with abusive students 

Dereck Chisora has weighed in on Anthony Joshua's confrontation with a group of university students who heckled the two-time world champion.

'AJ' was caught on camera last month warning a group of university students to "watch their mouths", following their claims that the Briton was ducking a fight with WBC and Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

In the clip, AJ can be heard saying, "Remember you’re running your mouth, because when I start cracking your glass jaws, none of you will like it." But Chisora didn't feel like the warning was severe enough:

"I'd have done worse. I'd have smashed their whole house up. I'd have robbed them afterwards as well." (H/T TalkSport)

Anthony Joshua has been training at Loughborough University ahead of his possible rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian had previously defeated AJ for the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF World Heavyweight titles in September last year.

Dereck Chisora is set to face Anthony Joshua's former opponent Kubrat Pulev

While AJ seeks vengeance against Usyk, Chisora is another Brit looking for redemption this Summer.

'Del-boy' will take on Kubrat Pulev on July 9th in London, hoping to overturn his 2016 split-decision loss to the Bulgarian. It's not just his fortune that he is looking to improve. Chisora has lost his last three fights via decision, twice against Joseph Parker and once against Oleksandr Usyk.

Pulev, on the other hand, will return to the ring for the first time since defeating Jerry Forrest in May. The Bulgarian has only two losses on his record, one against AJ in 2020 and the other against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

In between his boxing bouts with AJ and Forrest, Pulev also headlined the first Triller Fight Club Triad Combat event, scoring a knockout win against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir.

