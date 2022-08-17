Derek Chisora claims that the "British public are tired" of Tyson Fury's uncertainty

Over recent weeks, there has been much back and forth between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora over an all-British domestic trilogy bout. However, the WBC heavyweight champion has now revealed that he will be officially retiring from the sport.

With Fury yet to vacate his WBC title, there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding 'The Gypsy King's' future. To add to this, the other heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to have a huge rematch against Anthony Joshua on August 20. This could also play a factor in Fury's decision-making and future in the sport.

While doing an interview with iFL TV, Chisora spoke about his frustrations with Tyson Fury, where he said:

"Tyson's got bipolar man, Tyson's got bipolar, I can't be ar***... Listen, the guy, he doesn't know what he is. One minute he wants to fight for free, one minute he wants to fight for $500 million, one minute he'll give his money to charity."

Chisora then added:

"I think that the British public are tired of his f****** bullsh** now. If you're gonna retire, go and retire and enjoy all the money you have made and congratulations, but if you're not gonna retire then shut up and have good fights."

Watch Chisora's full interview here:

Derek Chisora is willing to "to go to war" with Tyson Fury

Following two brutal battles with Tyson Fury earlier in his career, Derek Chisora knows the Morecambe man just as well as anybody else. To further this, 'War' is regarded as a close friend of the 'The Gypsy King', despite the recent disputes.

During the aforementioned interview with iFL TV, Chisora expressed his desire to face Tyson Fury, where he said:

"To fight Tyson, you have to be mentally prepared body-wise, physically-wise [and] everything, ready to go to war with this guy. You can't go in there half-hearted, no you can't. You have to actually do your program the right way and just go crazy on your program when you fight this guy and I'm willing to do that."

He added:

"I'm willing to go all in but if he comes with the right number. If he comes with the right number, I can guarantee you [and] those at home that it will be a f****ng hell of a fight."

Overall, it looks very unlikely that a third meeting between Fury and Chisora will happen due to the champion's retirement claims. To further this, rumors of a trilogy haven't gone down positively with the majority of the English boxing fanbase.

Watch Chisora vs. Fury 2 here:

