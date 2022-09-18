"GGG has entirely the wrong game plan"- Devin Haney, Chris Eubank Jr. ,Teddy Atlas and others react to Canelo Alvarez beating Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez took on Gennadiy Golovkin in a highly anticipated trilogy bout last night at the T-Mobile Arena. While many expected to witness another close encounter, the bout turned out to be anything but that.

The Mexican dominated most of the fight to walk away with a majority decision win and retained his Undisputed Super-Middleweight Title. Following his second win over Gennadiy Golovkin, boxing professionals and pugilists took to Twitter to react to the same.

From Devin Haney suggesting that GGG was following the wrong game plan to Teddy Atlas claiming that the trilogy should've happened years ago, take a look at some of the reactions below:

"There is NO way -- NONE -- that Gennadiy won five rounds. It doesn't really matter because the right guy won, but man, that's an abomination"

"GGG has entirely the wrong game plan"

"GGG you had a great run. Come back down to middleweight & let’s fight for those belts you still have in December or just pass em over & I’ll look after them for the next couple years while you enjoy retirement… you earned it champ."

"That fight was awful. On all of us who knew it would be and paid anyway. On no one else. Years too late."

"It’s a testament to Golovkin’s character and class as a fighter that he went the distance with Canelo, while much younger and naturally larger title holders like Plant, Saunders and others couldn’t. Put some respect on the old man’s name."

"Like many of these big fights in Boxing this one also happened a few years too late."

"At the end of the day it's all about respect"

"Good comeback win for Canelo. GGG turned it on late in the fight. Wish that's how he would've started things. Two great fighters of their era close this chapter."

"I respect that Canelo is passionate about Bivol, he said it’s important for me and my people, my legacy. When a Mexican say it’s important for his people, he’s serious about that shit."

What's next for Canelo Alvarez?

Following a dominant victory over Gennadiy Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez is determined to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol. During the post-fight interview, the Mexican was asked if he wanted to face the Russian again for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship, to which he replied by saying:

'Of course, everybody knows."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's post-fight interview below:

It is worth noting that the Russian is currently set to take on Gilberto Ramirez. If he successfully defends his title again, we could certainly see a rematch between Bivol and Canelo Alvarez.

