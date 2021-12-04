Devin Haney, Joseph Diaz make weight for Saturday night championship showdown

Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz are officially set for their Saturday night showdown. Haney's defending his WBC lightweight title against 'Jojo' on DAZN, and it's a heated matchup.

Joseph Diaz weighed in at 134.4 lbs and Haney weighed in at 135 lbs. After making the bout official on the scale, the two men jawed at each other during the final staredown prior to their bout.

The intense rivalry between these world-class fighters came as a short-notice surprise. Interim champion Diaz was set to face Ryan Garcia in November. However, after Garcia dropped from the bout due to injury, regular WBC champion Haney took his spot.

'The Dream' enters Saturday as a heavy favorite and is coming off a win vs. Jorge Linares earlier this year. That noted, many believe Diaz can spring the upset. At the very least, the multiple-division world champion is expected to pose Haney's biggest professional challenge.

Devin Haney or Joseph Diaz may face the new champion George Kambosos

The bout between Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz comes at an important time in the lightweight division. Last weekend, George Kambosos sprung the year's biggest boxing upset after defeating unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez via split-decision.

In a rare move, the now dethroned champion Lopez didn't have an instant rematch clause. Now, new champion Kambosos enjoys seemingly unlimited options for his next bout.

'Ferocious' recently joked he'd face either Haney or Diaz this weekend if either of their opponents pulled out.

'Ferocious' recently joked he'd face either Haney or Diaz this weekend if either of their opponents pulled out.

The winner of Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz could hypothetically challenge Kambosos next. However, the two men are also fighting on the same weekend as Gervonta Davis. Davis is also among the top active lightweights and is expected to dominate his opponent Isaac Cruz on Sunday.

Whoever impresses the most out of the this weekend's fights should claim the Kambosos sweepstakes. These are exciting times for the lightweight division.

