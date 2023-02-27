Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury went down in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday night. The highly anticipated matchup saw 'The Problem Child's first true test in the squared circle against professional boxer Tommy Fury. The two fighters faced off in the main event of a massive event in Diriyah with superstars like Mike Tyson and Cristiano Ronaldo in attendance. But did the former YouTuber do enough to win this fight? Unfortunately, Paul lost to Fury via a split decision.

The WBC (World Boxing Council) created a special championship belt called the ‘Diriyah Champion’ belt for the cruiserweight bout that would be awarded to the winner of the main event fight. Aside from the special title being awarded, WBC chairman Mauricio Suleiman also stated that the winner of the fight would be added to the WBC world cruiserweight rankings.

Undisputed world lightweight champion Devin Haney, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, and reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury were all in attendance for the event.

Badou Jack stopped Ilunga Makabu by way of TKO to win the WBC Cruiserweight title right before the main event took place. The Gambian professional boxer made history by being the oldest WBC cruiserweight champion at 39 years of age.

What happened in Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury?

This would be the first time Jake Paul has fought someone similar to his age and experience in boxing, and from the first bell, that was evident. Fury threw 302 punches and landed 88 of those shots, while Paul threw 157 and landed 49. While Paul did land big shots throughout the fight, Fury was the more consistent fighter who was peppering jabs and constantly throwing punch combinations.

When a fight goes to the scorecards, the winner is usually the more consistent fighter who performs in more rounds as compared to the one who has had a few big rounds. Paul scored a knockdown when he landed a hard jab in the eighth round that momentarily sent fury to the canvas, but that happened to be only one of the few moments that Paul had. Overall, the judges scored the contest (74-75, 76-73, 76-73) for Tommy Fury via split decision, and it would be fair to say that they got it right. Tommy Fury outstruck Paul and was the better man on the night.

