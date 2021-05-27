Who is Badou Jack, the former boxing champion facing Jean Pascal on the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather undercard?

Badou Jack is a professional boxer who currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nicknamed 'The Ripper,' Badou Jack held world titles in multiple divisions. Come June 6, he will fight Jean Pascal for the WBA light heavyweight title.

Jack began his amateur boxing career at the age of 18 in 2001. The Swedish boxer participated in his country's national championships, fighting at middleweight and light heavyweight. He won the tournament in consecutive years from 2004 to 2008. After a successful national tenure in Sweden, Badou Jack started competing from The Gambia, his father's native country.

Badou Jack qualified for the 2008 Olympic Games as part of The Gambian team and was also the country's flag bearer during the opening ceremony. He competed in the middleweight division and lost out to Indian boxer Vijender Singh in the first round.

Badou Jack began his professional boxing career in June 2009. He amassed an impressive record of 15-0 within four years of professional boxing. He faced Marco Antonio Periban for the WBC-NABF super-middleweight title in September 2013. The toe-to-toe bout ended in a draw, changing Badou Jack's record to 15-0-1.

He encountered the first loss of his professional career at the hands of American boxer Derek Edwards. Edwards won the bout via TKO in the very first round.

Nevertheless, Badou Jack was able to bounce back from the loss. He collected two successive wins before challenging American boxer Anthony Dirrell for the WBC super-middleweight title. Badou Jack delivered an impressive performance to win the fight via majority decision, adding a first world title to his record.

Badou Jack faced Welsh boxer Nathan Cleverly in August 2017 for the WBA (Regular) light-heavyweight title. He won the fight via a round-five TKO to grab his second world title.

His bout with Canadian boxer Jean Pascal on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul is the second fight between the two. Jack and Pascal first fought in December 2019. The fight ended in a split-decision victory in favor of the Canadian, immediately inviting claims of controversial decision-making and grounds for a rematch.

Badou Jack currently holds a professional record of 22-3-3.

How is Badou Jack related to Floyd Mayweather?

Badou Jack had acquired quite a reputation for himself by the time his professional record reached the mark of eleven fights and zero losses. Around this time, Floyd Mayweather spotted 'The Reaper' sparring against Andre Dirrell and was impressed with what he saw.

'Money' Mayweather signed Badou Jack to his promotion, Mayweather Promotions, and made 'The Ripper' a part of his team.

Strike & execute😤 Corner moments from #PascalJack1. Watch the full fight between @BadouJack and Jean Pascal in our Facebook fight library before the big rematch next Sunday night! #PascalJack2 pic.twitter.com/d4Dt7WtGlq — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) May 26, 2021